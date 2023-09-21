Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [Sept. 21 – Sept. 27]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Add family members to your account and save $480 per person over 24 months.

Bring your own device and get 25 GB for $40/mo. in QC and get 120 GB for $55/mo in ON and and get 5G network access and 60 GB for $75/mo. in AB

Get bonus Crave Basic with Ads for 24 months with all Unlimited Shareable Plans except Promo 25 in QC and with Ultimate 150 and 155 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Ongoing deals:

Bonus: Existing Small business mobility customers receive a $200 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe internet plans.

Invite friends to switch to Bell and you’ll both get a $50 bill credit.

Pre-order a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5 and get double the storage size at no extra cost. Plus, get up to $710 off when your trade in an eligible phone.

Get up to $600 in bill credits for every line you add. Available to Small Business customers activating additional lines on an eligible 2-year plan.

Get bonus 100 MB data with Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and 500 MB bonus data/mo. with Prepaid Voice and Data plans when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.

Get a credit up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.

Various phone accessories on sale

Browse Bell cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Save $60 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online

Get iPhone 14 at $0 down, 0% interest and pay only $47.12/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program. Available on select plans only.

Refer a Friend to Fido and you’ll both score $25 in bill credits over 5 months

New customers save $25/mo for 12 months on Fido Home Internet.

Get up to 80% off select Certified Pre-Owned devices when you activate with Fido Payment Program on select plans.

Get Google Pixel 7 at $0 down, 0% interest and pay only $33.29/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program. Available on select plans only.

Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at $0 down, 0% interest and pay only $24.58/mo after bill credit for 24 months with Fido Payment Program. Available on select plans only.

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $15/month when you add a line to your account.

Save even more when you bundle home internet and mobile plans together. Packages start from $75/mo for 12 months!

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

Browse Fido cell phone plans

New deals:

Pre-order your iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max and save on your monthly payment with the Take-back Credit.

Purchase a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Z Fold5 and get a bonus credit of up to $400 in addition to the trade-in value of your current device. Until October 2, 2023.

Ongoing deals:

Get 100 GB bonus per year with All-Inclusive 25GB, 50GB and 60GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.

Data and price for life! Take advantage of an All-Inclusive Canada 60 GB plan at $75/month ($60/month when combined with an Internet plan) or an All-Inclusive Canada-US 60 GB plan at $80/month ($65/month when combined with an Internet plan).

For a limited time, take advantage of a price drop on the Motorola Moto G Play or Google Pixel 7a, with selected 24-month Mobile plans. Moto G Play at only $3/month and Pixel 7a at only $12/month.

Mobile phone Trade-In program: Trade in your old device and get up to $500 in credit for a new one.

Take-back Credit: save 30% on your phone. Reduce the monthly payments for your brand-new device now by opting to return it after 24 months.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

A Motorola phone starting at only $1.50/month.

100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Browse Videotron cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

60 GB for $50/mo. After $5 bill credits when you bring your own phone.

Ongoing deals:

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop online.

Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $25/mo prepaid plan and 250MB bonus with the $15 3G prepaid plan.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

Browse Koodo cell phone plans

New deals:

Trade in your iPhone 13 Pro and upgrade to iPhone 15 Pro for as low as $17.10/mo for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years with select plans.

Get an S23 phone and the Samsung Galaxy Buds2 together in one bundle. Choose the Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB and pay 18.96/mo or the S23 Ultra 256GB and pay $33.96/mo. Both options are for 24 months with financing, Upfront Edge and select plans.

Ongoing deals:

Get the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series for $0/mo for 24 months with financing when you activate select devices on a Rogers 5G mobile plan. Plus, get the smartwatch plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a Rogers Infinite Premium plan.

Save $40/mo for 24 months by activating 2 lines. That’s $960 in savings!

Get 10GB bonus data on the 5G Mobile 50GB NS plan (Excluding QC).

Save $360 over 24 months on an iPad 9 or iPad 10 when you activate or upgrade to any iPhone, both with financing and select plans. Plus, get a tablet plan for $0/mo for 24 months when you pair it with a Rogers Infinite Premium plan.

Student plans starting from $45/month in Quebec, Manitoba and Saskatchewan or $55/month in other regions.

Get a new phone with a Rogers credit card and enjoy up to 50% lower monthly payments with 0% interest without a mobile contract. Over 48 months with Equal Payment Plan. (Excluding QC)

Get $5/month off on the 5G Mobile and 5G Infinite plans (QC only).

Get $10/month off for 24 months on the 5G Infinite Premium plans (Excluding QC).

Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo for 50GB in QC and $65/mo for 120GB in other regions.

Exclusive offer for newcomers: 1000 International Long Distance minutes to select countries is included on eligible plans. Available for new activations.

Exclusive offer for customers aged 55 or older: bring your own device and save an additional $10/mo for 24 months on any 5G Mobile plan. Available for new activations.

Enjoy great savings when you pair a Rogers 5G Home Internet plan with your 5G Mobile plan. Save up to $60/month in Quebec or up to $50/month in other regions.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $25/month.

Get Samsung Galaxy S23 for as low as $0/mo for 24 months, when you trade in an eligible Samsung device. Certain conditions apply.

Rogers plans for Adults 55+ starting from just $25/month.

Rogers plans for newcomers starting at $45/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions.

With a Rogers 5G Infinite Premium plan, enjoy travelling this summer with no additional roaming fees in the U.S. and Mexico.

Save $60 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Rogers Infinite Mobile plans start at $55/mo for 24 months when you add it to your home services (ON).

Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.

Count on more with Rogers 5G mobile plans, now as low as $50/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.

Add family to your Rogers Infinite plan starting as low as $40/mo per line with 15 GB in QC or $60/mo per line with 15 GB in other regions.

Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Take advantage of the Upfront Edge credit on select phones on Rogers Infinite plans with financing over 24 months.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

Browse Rogers cell phone plans

New deals:

Upgrade and save up to $610 on iPhone 15 when you trade in an eligible device.

Pre-order the iPhone 15 Pro and save up to 67% over 24 months when you trade in your iPhone 13 Pro. With Bring-It-Back on TELUS Easy Payment.

Get 6 months of Apple Music free with eligible devices.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $17.29 per month. Save up to $1,095 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Ongoing deals:

Save up to $580 on iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Participate in the TELUS Privilege contest for a chance to win a $1,000 Tanguay gift card. Until November 1, 2023. (Only in Quebec)

Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB with new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35, 45 and 55 prepaid plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Save $850 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Quebec exclusive offer: Bonus 5GB per month plus, get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options, using promo code QCBONUS5GB. Available on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 35, 45 and 55 prepaid plans.

Get the Google Pixel 7 and save up to $298 (up to $228 with Bring-It-Back and up to $70 in Trade-In bill credits).

Save up to $1,112 on the Galaxy S23 Ultra with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Save 20% on select accessories. Plus, get your accessories for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.

Get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 upfront and $0 monthly when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for as low as $10 extra.

Get Moto G 5G 2023 for $0 upfront and $5 per month plus taxes with TELUS Easy Payment.

Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro with Pixel Buds Pro for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment.

Get a $10 monthly bill credit for two years. For new activations on a 2-year TELUS Easy Payment Agreement, when paired with an Unlimited 5G+ plan. (Excluding Quebec).

Save 70% on the best entertainment when you add Stream+. Add Stream+ to any new or existing Mobility plan for just $10 per month for 3 months.

Get the all-new Galaxy Z Flip5 and save up to $1,985. Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, trade in your existing phone and get a bonus credit of up to $720.

TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 40GB of CAN-U.S. data for $55 per month in Quebec, 50GB of data for $55/mo in Ontario, or 50GB for $60/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.

Big savings for students with 20GB of data for $45/month in Quebec or 50GB of data for $55/month in other regions. New activations only, when you bring your own device.

Get a bonus 250 MB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO250, on new activations on Nationwide Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan.

Get a bonus 1GB with auto payment options using promo code AUTO1GB, on new activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans.

Save the $60 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

New activations on Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 90 and 150 prepaid plans include the Long Distance Saver add-on for $0.

Enjoy up to 15% off on select like-new devices.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

Browse Telus cell phone plan

Ongoing deals:

Subscribe to a 20GB Unlimited Canada plan for $39/month.

For a limited time, pay $0 for an eSIM card. New activations only.

Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more.

Browse Public Mobile cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Get 10GB bonus data with $45, $55, $65 and $75 4G data, talk & text plans and with $40 and $50 3G data, talk & text with auto-pay (Excluding Quebec)

Get 10GB of bonus data on plans $40+ as of your second anniversary date. (Quebec only)

Get 2GB bonus data with autopay with the $35/mo and $40/mo 4G talk, text & data plans as well as with $30 and $35 (3G data, talk and text) (Excluding Quebec)

250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15/mo Plan and 500MB bonus with $25/mo 3G and $30/mo 4G talk (Excluding Quebec)

Browse Chatr cell phone plans

New deals:

Get 20GB for $34/month in Quebec or 10GB for $39/month in other regions. Available on new activations only, when you bring your own phone.

Pre-order the new iPhone 15 with a phone plan starting from $45/mo, with Sweet Pay™ Lite on a 2-year plan.

Ongoing deals:

Unlimited nationwide 5G data plans at $50/month in Quebec (after a credit of $5/month for 24 months) or at $55/month in other regions (after a credit of $10/month for 24 months). When you bring your own phone.

Get the Google Pixel 7 for $0 down, 0% APR, with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and save up to $710 when you trade-in your phone.

Save up to 80% on certified pre-loved phones, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Online only.

Shop online and get $60 waived of connection service fee.

Get a $25/month credit for 12 months on the 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps Unlimited Internet plans, or a $35/month credit for 12 months on the 300 Mbps plan. (Ontario only)

Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $75/mo (ON).

Get a new phone. Plans starting from $35/mo.

Get 100MB Bonus Data with PPU minutes $15 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options.

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.

Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Browse Virgin Plus cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Add a line for only $19/mo.

Get the new value-packed plan with 50GB of data that you can use in Canada and the United States for $45/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.

Ongoing deals:

Big news! Existing customers are getting upgraded at no additional cost.

Get 20GB of data that you can use across Canada, for only $34/mo. when you bring your own phone. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months.

Get unlimited talk for only $99 per year! New Prepaid lines only.

Get 1,000 long-distance minutes per month for 24 months to 14 destinations when you activate a new line or upgrade your phone on $29+/mo. plans, after Digital Discount

Switch to Freedom and get a nationwide unlimited4 plan with 50GB of 5G data for $45/mo. Select post-secondary institutions.

Activate an eligible Samsung Phone on a $39+/mo. plan and get a Galaxy Tab A7 with 5GB of data for $0/mo. for 6 months, $15/mo. thereafter.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Browse Freedom Mobile cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

Save up to $100 when you purchase a new iPhone and Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular). Available in-store only.

Ongoing deals:

Trade in your current device and get a $600 trade-in bonus when you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 or Galaxy Z Fold5.

Get 50% off the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 or Watch6 Classic when you purchase an eligible Samsung Galaxy device.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid and save $10/mo. for 6 months.

Get infiNET 150 and TV for as low as $75/mo. with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless. Plus, get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for the first 12 months!

Get 15 GB of data for the price of 5 GB when you upgrade your device.

infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless

Sign up for new wireless service on any totalSHARE or VIP 35 unlimited plan and save up to $15/mo. for 24 months.

Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Bring your Google Pixel to SaskTel and activate it on a voice & data plan and get a $25/mo. bill credit for 2 years—that’s $600 in savings.

Browse SaskTel cell phone plan percent

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

BYOP and save $10/mo for 24 months on Unlimited Data & Rollover Data plans

Buy Mobile online & get a $50 welcome credit and free shipping

Ongoing deals:

The perfect first phone plan. Get Unlimited Talk & Text for $20/mo.

Seniors Unlimited Talk & Text plan for $20/mo

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $20/month!

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit. (Available on Rollover Data or Unlimited Data plans).

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Browse Eastlink cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Get 20 GB for $39/month (Unlimited Canada-wide minutes and texts, and voicemail).

Fully customizable mobile and Internet plans. Mix & match starting at $55/month.

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

Any leftover mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.

Browse Fizz cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming (QC, AB & BC)

Sign up for Disney+ and get up to 12 months free.

Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming in (ON, SK & MB)

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.

Browse Shaw cell phone plans

New deals:

$25 OFF ANY PHONE with purchase of a $50 Top Up.

Browse cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

Browse cell phone plans

New deals:

Get 5 GB/mo. of bonus data with select plans from $30/mo. or get 13 GB/mo. of bonus data with select plans from $40/mo. For 8 months when you register for Automatic Top-Up. (Excluding Quebec)

Ongoing deals:

Get 250MB /mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo. of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo. Plan after making 12 monthly payments.

Stay in touch with friends and family for just $5/mo.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

Browse cell phone plans