What to expect from the Pixel 8 Made by Google event

Google’s fall Pixel launch event kicks off at 10am ET/7am PT on Wednesday, October 4th.

The tech giant hasn’t kept entirely quiet about what will be shown off at the keynote, and we’re expecting to see three already unveiled devices: the Pixel 8, the Pixel 8 Pro and the Pixel Watch 2. However, at last year’s event, we also got the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold, so it’s possible we might learn more about potential successors to these devices, or Google might have a surprise or two up its sleeve.

Let’s take a look at everything Google will likely show off at its upcoming keynote.

Pixel 8 Pro & Pixel 8

Similar to last year, Google has already unveiled its smartphone lineup. While we’ve seen the design of both devices, there’s still information we don’t know about their specs.

We know for sure that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will feature the Tensor G3 chipset. On the company’s website, Google seems to be pushing AI capabilities and features like ‘Magic Erase’ and ‘Live Translate.’ However, these features are also available on the Pixel 7 series, so they aren’t new.

The Pixel 8 will come in ‘Pink’ this year, and the Pixel 8 Pro will be released in ‘Porcelain,’ like it has in the past.



Unfortunately, that’s everything we know for sure about the upcoming handsets, but similar to years past, the Pixel 8 series has leaked extensively.

Starting with the Pixel 8 Pro, it’s rumoured to feature 12GB of RAM and offer up to 512GB of storage. The handset is set to retain its 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a lower pixel resolution of 1,344 x 2,992. It’s unclear why the phone’s resolution might take a dip. Brightness will reportedly increase to 1,600 nits, which will help screen viewability under direct sunlight.

The 8 Pro will feature an upgraded 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor as its primary shooter as well as a new 64-megapixel ultrawide shooter; oddly, it’s the same Sony IMX787 sensor the Pixel 7a uses as its primary camera. There’s also a new 8×8 time of flight (ToF) sensor for improved autofocus, which might also assist in depth. Lastly, we expect the same telephoto as last year, a 48-megapixel sensor with 5x zoom.

Moving on to the Pixel 8, the handset features a 6.17-inch display with a 1,080 x 2,400-pixel resolution that’s being bumped up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,400 nits of brightness. This will be better for anyone who wants a smaller display and a better refresh rate.

It looks like the Pixel 8 could feature 12GB of RAM, matching the Pro model and a first for the base-level Pixel. We’re also looking at up to 256GB of storage and that Tensor G3 chip.

Camera-wise, we’re looking at the same 50-megapixel GN2 sensor as the primary shooter on the Pixel 8 Pro. There’s also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide and the same ToF sensor for improved autofocus.

Pixel Watch 2

Similar to the Pixel 8 series smartphones, the Pixel Watch 2 was also unveiled by Google.

The smartwatch sports a 384 x 384-pixel resolution display with a 1.2-inch round OLED. The Pixel Watch 2 will only come in one 41mm size, similar to last year.

The smartwatch is also rumoured to feature 2GB of RAM, sport Qualcomm’s Snapdragon W5 chipset, and use Wear OS 4.

Further, the wearable will sport an electrodermal (EDA) sensor, which lets the user track and manage stress levels. It’s also expected to feature a temperature monitoring sensor, which is typically used to track variations in a person’s menstrual cycle.

Google has reportedly developed ‘Safety’ with the Pixel Watch 2, which will work with Pixel phones’ car crash detection feature. The Personal Safety app on Pixel Watch 2 will also support Emergency Sharing, allowing users to share their location with trusted contacts in an emergency. The LTE Pixel Watch 2 can do this without being connected to your phone. The device will also feature IP68 water dust and resistance, which is an improvement from the lack of rating the original Pixel Watch had.

Colour-wise, the Pixel Watch 2 again comes in ‘Champagne Gold,’ ‘Matte Black,’ and ‘Polished Silver’ (via Droid-Life). Further, the Watch 2 will come with either ‘Hazel,’ ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Chalk,’ ‘Porcelain,’ or ‘Bay’ coloured bands. As for the new sports bands, they’ll come in ‘Hazel,’ ‘Moondust,’ ‘Obsidian,’ ‘Porcelain,’ and ‘Coral’ colours.

The Made by Google event is only a few weeks away, and save for a few surprises, we have a good idea of what Google will be showing off.

Are you excited for the event? Let us know in the comments below.

Image credit: Google, MySmartPrice

Source: Droid-Life, 9to5Google, Google Store, Android Authority (2), GSMArena, SmartPrix, WinFuture,