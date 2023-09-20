iPhone 15 shows just how many charge cycles you’ve burned through

Apple’s new iPhone 15 series lets you view the number of times the smartphone’s battery has been cycled.

This means it’s now possible to see how often your iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus has been charged. You can find the information by navigating to, ‘Settings,’ ‘General’ and ‘About.’ Scroll to the bottom of the page, and you’ll see a new section on the About screen that includes ‘Cycle Count.’

As you can see from the screenshot below, the iPhone 15 Pro I’m currently using has been charged a total of three times.

A charge cycle is counted every time you lower the smartphone’s battery entirely, though it doesn’t have to happen all at once, per Apple’s battery information page: