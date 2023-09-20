Intel’s AI focus on full display at company’s 2023 Innovation event

Intel is working to bring artificial intelligence (AI) across avenues that impact a person’s everyday life.

Included on this list are personal computers (PCs).

The company will usher in the age of the AI PC with the launch of the Intel Core Ultra on December 14th.

Codenamed Meteor Lake, the chip features the company’s first integrated neural processing unit (NPU), a microprocessor focusing on machine learning. “Our NPU will enable AI developers to take advantage of the standard software and framework for AI development and hugely expand applications for edge deployments,” CEO Pat Gelsinger said at the third annual Intel Innovation event in San Jose, California.

Acer will be one company utilizing the Core Ultra, which will appear in the next-gen Swift laptop, Jerry Kao, the company’s chief operating officer, confirmed.

Intel also shared details on the 5th Gen Intel Xeon processors, which will feature faster memory and performance improvements while using the same amount of power as the 4th generation version. Intel will release the new generation processor on December 14th.

The following processor on the Xeon Roadmanp is the Sierra Forest, which will come in the first half of 2024 and feature 2.4 times faster performance per watt compared to the 4th Gen Xeon. The next processor, codenamed Granite Rapids, “will closely follow.” It will offer upwards of three times better AI performance compared to the 4th Gen Xeon.

“AI represents a generational shift, giving rise to a new era of global expansion where computing is even more foundational to a better future for all,” Gelsinger said.

The CEO also introduced a new term: “siliconomy.”

A noun, the term is defined as “an evolving economy enabled by the magic of silicon where semiconductors are essential to maintaining and enabling modern economies.”

The $574 billion silicon industry is powering the $8 trillion global tech economy, Gelsinger said. He further noted that developers are crucial to unlocking the ecosystem’s future.

Image credit: Intel