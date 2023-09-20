Apple is offering up to $200 in gift cards with its back-to-school sale

Apple Canada is currently offering back-to-school discounts on some of its products, paired with $150-$200 gift cards on eligible purchases.

The discounts are available only to university or college students until October 2nd.

As per the fine print, the deal is applicable for only one promotional product per eligible Mac or iPad, per qualified purchaser.

Check out the promotions below:

MacBook Air

MacBook Air 13-inch (M1): $1,1699 (regularly $1,299) + $200 Apple gift card

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) 256GB: $1,299 (regularly $1,449) + $200 Apple gift card

MacBook Air 13-inch (M2) 512GB: $1,699 (regularly $1,849) + $200 Apple gift card

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) 256GB: $1,599 (regularly $1,749) + $200 Apple gift card

MacBook Air 15-inch (M2) 512GB: $1,849 (regularly $1,999) + $200 Apple gift card

MacBook Pro

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2) 256GB: $1,574 (regularly $1,699) + $200 Apple gift card

MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2) 512GB: $1,824 (regularly $1,949) + $200 Apple gift card

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro) 512GB: $2,399 (regularly $2,599) + $200 Apple gift card

MacBook Pro 14-inch (M2 Pro) 1TB: $3,029 (regularly $3,299) + $200 Apple gift card

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro) 512GB: $2,939 (regularly $3,199) + $200 Apple gift card

MacBook Pro 16-inch (M2 Pro) 1TB: $3,189 (regularly $3,449) + $200 Apple gift card

iMac

24-inch iMac (M1) 8-core CPU, 7-core GPU, 256GB: $1,629 (regularly $1,699) + $200 Apple gift card

24-inch iMac (M1) 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 256GB: $1,819 (regularly $1,949) + $200 Apple gift card

24-inch iMac (M1) 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 512GB: $2,069 (regularly $2,199) + $200 Apple gift card

Mac Mini

Mac Mini (M2) 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 256GB: $669 (regularly $799) + $150 Apple gift card

Mac Mini (M2) 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 512GB: $919 (regularly $1,049) + $150 Apple gift card

Mac Mini (M2) 10-Core CPU, 16-Core GPU, 512GB: $1,569 (regularly $1,699) + $150 Apple gift card

iPad

10.9-inch iPad Air: $729 (regularly $799) + $150 Apple gift card

M2 iPad Pro: starts at $1,029 (regularly $1,099) + $150 Apple gift card

Check out the promotion page here.

