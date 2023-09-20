Amazon unveils new generative AI model for Alexa that’s more natural and personalized

At its 2023 Fall Hardware event, Amazon announced a new Echo Show 8 smart home device alongside improved generative AI-enabled Alexa. Considering nearly a billion devices are connected to Alexa right now, upgrades to the voice-activated assistant are likely to be the main talking point of the keynote.

Dave Limp, Amazon’s senior vice president of devices and services, talked about the foundations of the Alexa language model: it needs to be fast during conversations, accurate in real-world applications, personalized for everyone that uses it, and it should have personality.

During a live example shared from the event, Limp asked what Alexa’s favourite football team is, and it replied, “I’m from Seattle, so my favourite team is the Seahawks. Go, 12th man!” Subsequently, Alexa asked Limp if he planned to have friends over to watch the game and offered suggestions for things to cook. It then composed a message on behalf of Limp to send as an invite to his friends.

“Alexa, talk large language models to me.”😉Our latest LLM has been significantly optimized for voice and the things we know our customers love — like having access to real-time information, efficiently controlling your smart home, and getting the most out of home entertainment. pic.twitter.com/c4yzrrnvBd — Amazon (@amazon) September 20, 2023

Tonality is also something the new AI-upgraded Alexa will excel at, says Amazon. According to the tech giant, Alexa will speak more human-like and less like a robot, with expressive voice and emotions, and even add in the occasional ‘uhh’ or ‘uhm.’

Additionally, Alexa can detect a user’s body language, like eye contact. This allows the voice-activated assistant to learn that you’re looking at it and will listen to your commands without speaking the “Alexa” trigger word.

For smart home simplicity, Alexa can interact with various APIs to enable new capabilities, such as adjusting the lighting, temperature and security settings based on the user’s preferences and environment.

Amazon says that customers in the U.S. will get access to these new capabilities through a free preview on Echo devices they already own. The generative AI-enabled Alexa will work on nearly all Echo devices, including the original 2014 Echo.

Generative AI Alexa will likely eventually be available in Canada, but it’s unclear when. MobileSyrup will update this story when more information is available.

More to come…