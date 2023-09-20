Amazon announces new Echo Show 8 with faster Alexa responses, room adapting audio

Amazon revealed its new Echo Show 8 at its recent hardware launch event. The new version of the device features a sleeker edge-to-edge display and a built-in smart home hub.

The smart home device has been upgraded with a centred camera and spatial audio processing. It sports a new room adapting feature that allows its audio playback to change depending on the environment the device is placed in.

The new Echo Show 8 home screen can also shift depending on where users are in relation to it thanks to new generative AI features. If you’re viewing the device from further away, you’re met with general information that can be expanded when you get closer.

The Echo Show 8 is also reported to feature Alexa responses that are 40 percent faster.

The device will be available for $149 USD (about $199 CAD), and pre-orders launch on September 20th. Amazon expects to ship the new Echo Show 8 next month.

There’s currently no information about Canadian pricing or availability, but we’ve contacted Amazon for more information.

The last Echo Show 8 refresh was back in 2021.

More to come…



Image credit: Amazon

