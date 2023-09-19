Microsoft document leak reveals potential new Bethesda titles and remasters

The parent company of Bethesda, ZeniMax Media, could have been working on new series additions and even remasters of some of its iconic titles before its acquisition by Microsoft.

According to new documents revealed as part of FTC v. Microsoft, fan-favourite franchises like The Elder Scrolls, Doom and Fallout are all set to receive new releases. A spreadsheet from a Microsoft presentation back in 2020 looks to give some information about what the company’s plans were pre-acquisition.

The unannounced games from the presentation include:

A remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion (fiscal year 2022)

Doom Year Zero and DLC (fiscal year 2023, with a second set of DLC in 2024)

A remaster of Fallout 3 (fiscal year 2024)

Dishonored 3 (fiscal year 2024)

A sequel to Ghostwire: Tokyo (fiscal year 2024)

Arguably even more exciting, the spreadsheet also listed a number of games for PC and console that have yet to be officially named. These include:

Project Kestrel (fiscal year 2023, with an expansion in 2024)

Project Platinum

An Indiana Jones game (fiscal year 2022)

A “licensed IP game”

Again, some of these plans go back as far as 2020 and happened before Microsoft’s acquisition of ZeniMax in 2021. While we don’t know for sure if Microsoft still plans for these titles to make an appearance, the document does lay out what could be expected of the company in the near future.

Apart from games, the same document leak hinted at a “Sebile” Xbox controller, a revamped model of the Xbox Series S and even a disc-less Xbox Series X redesign.

Source: The Verge