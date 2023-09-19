Bell Media announces renewed partnership with Snapchat

Bell Media has officially announced its extended partnership with the social media platform Snapchat for the second year in a row.

The renewed collaboration will ensure that premium Bell Media content and brand partnerships will continue to be accessible through Snapchat Stories as well as Spotlight.

Additionally, Snapchat users will continue to be able to access Bell Media’s fast-paced delivery of original content on the app, which covers topics from sports, music, pop culture and entertainment news.

The collaboration will also help provide additional benefits to advertisers on the platform, such as access to in-show ad inventory and branded content.

VP of Advertising Sales and Partnerships for Snapchat, Perry MacDonald commented that Canadian advertisers will have “more opportunities” to further their digital reach and engage with Snapchat users.

MacDonald added that the company is thrilled to continue its partnership with Snapchat for another year.

Source: Bell Media