Apple’s iPhone 17 series may be powered by 2nm chips

Apple is reportedly planning to adopt a 2-nanometer process for its iPhone chips as early as 2026.

By that timeline, Apple’s iPhone 17 series models could be the company’s first to feature a chip made with a 2nm process.

The information comes from reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

台積電投資ARM與IMS之分析 / Analysis of TSMC’s investment in ARM and IMShttps://t.co/iHaqwLPDHa — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 12, 2023

Not just within the company, Apple might be one of the first few to use a 2nm chip in its device, which is expected to offer significant improvements in performance and power efficiency over the current 3-nanometer process. For reference, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max’s A17 chip is 3nm.

The 2-nanometer process will further shrink the size of the transistors on the chip, allowing more transistors to be packed into a smaller area. This will result in faster performance and lower power consumption in modern smartphones.

Kuo did not provide any further details about the specific features or capabilities of the 2-nanometer chips but said that Apple and Nvidia will be among the first clients to place orders for them.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo Via: MacRumors