iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Review: Pro in disguise

My key takeaway from my time with the iPhone 15 is that the lines between the ‘Pro’ and the base-level iPhone have blurred.

From a main shooter that matches last year’s iPhone 14 Pro in key ways to the ‘Dynamic Island’ and a design that feels notably more premium than any other base-level iPhone, what’s been true in years past is even more accurate now — the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are the best smartphones for most Apple users.

Still, the iPhone 15 doesn’t offer a perfect experience, and a few notable missing features hold the smartphone behind several Android devices in terms of features.

For my review of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, follow this link. Note: Photography samples included in this review have been compressed by our backend.

iPhone 15 iPhone 14 Display 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision 6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision Processor A16 Bionic chip A15 Bionic chip RAM N/A N/A Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Dimensions (in.) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm Weight 172g 172g Rear Facing Camera 48-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) 12-megapixel (f/1.5, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide) Front Facing Camera 12-megapixel (f/1.9) 12-megapixel (f/1.9) OS iOS 17 iOS 16 Battery N/A Up to 20 hours of video playback Network Connectivity LTE/ 5G LTE/ 5G Sensors Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer SIM Type Nano SIM, eSIM Nano SIM, eSIM Launch Date September 23, 2023 September 16, 2022 Misc Colours: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black Colours: Midnight, Purple, Product Red, Blue, Starlight

Pro-like design

I’ve always disliked the base-level iPhone’s glossy back, so I’m thrilled it’s gone with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. This year, Apple’s base iPhones feature a smudge-resistant, colour-infused matte glass back that feels high-end and strikingly similar to the iPhone 15 Pro’s rear.

This new back sits alongside the aluminum frame that’s surprisingly more fingerprint-resistant than the new titanium sides on the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Pro Max . Apple says the frame has been redesigned and is stronger, but it feels similar to last year’s aluminum when you hold the iPhone 15 in your hand.

The contoured edge from the iPhone 15 Pro also makes its way to the iPhone 15, giving the smartphone subtly chamfered edges. This makes the device more comfortable to hold in your hand and helps it stand out from other recent iPhones, but it’s a minor design change some people likely won’t even notice. Overall, the iPhone 15 feels a lot like the iPhone 15 Pro, blurring the line between the two tiers of devices regarding design. In fact, I’d go so far as to say I prefer the iPhone 15’s look over the iPhone 15 Pro because of its unique matte colours.

Speaking of colours, this is my favourite line-up of base-level iPhone hues since the iPhone XR. They’re washed out in a unique way, but can still look intense under certain lighting conditions, especially ‘Yellow’ and ‘Pink.’ This year’s complete array of colours also includes ‘Black,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘Green.’

“…higher refresh rate display technology is becoming increasingly common in smartphones and it’s sort of thing that once you see, it’s difficult to go back to a standard 60Hz screen.”



Next, there’s the Dynamic Island coming to the iPhone 15. I think the unique display cutout is a great feature, but it’s been a year since it was released and few apps take advantage of it. I’m hoping that now that it’s hit the entire iPhone 15 lineup, that will change, and more third-party developers will find cool ways to take advantage of it. We won’t know for sure until a few months after the iPhone 15 releases, but I’m pretty certain we’ll soon see more apps utilize the Dynamic Island.

It’s worth noting that the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus’ 6.1-inch/6.7-inch display still doesn’t feature a refresh rate above 60Hz. This is difficult to excuse in an industry full of entry-level 90Hz Android smartphones like the Pixel 7a. However, I’ve argued in the past that this is a feature few iPhone 15 buyers will care about, and that still stands true (you can’t miss what you don’t have).

Still, higher refresh rate display technology is becoming increasingly common in smartphones, and it’s the sort of thing that once you see, it’s difficult to go back to a standard 60Hz screen. While the iPhone 15’s screen looks stellar and comparable to the iPhone 15 Pro’s, ghosting when scrolling through iOS is very apparent throughout, especially when you’re used to faster refresh rate displays.