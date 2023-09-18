Xbox is planning to allow PC game streaming thanks to Google Stadia

Microsoft is preparing to open up its Xbox Cloud Gaming game streaming technology to PC.

As reported by The Verge, the tech giant’s larger cloud gaming plans were mentioned in internal emails that recently surfaced from the Microsoft v. FTC case regarding its pending Activision Blizzard acquisition. In the July 2021 email thread, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella asks several Xbox leaders, including Microsoft CEO of Gaming Phil Spencer, about allowing PC game streaming.

Interestingly, Nadella specifically cites a July 29th 9to5Google article about Google potentially white labelling its Stadia game streaming tech. (Following the publication of that story, Google did indeed begin licensing Stadia to companies like Capcom, and even after the platform shuttered this past January, it’s continued to offer that tech to the likes of Ubisoft and Niantic.)

“I am assuming we will do the same for Game Pass PC – right?” Nadella asked Xbox leadership in response to Google’s white labelling efforts.

“Google has the ability to reuse their Linux cloud hardware and yes as we stream PC native games from an Azure GPU SKU we would have more re-use scenarios to recoup costs,” said Spencer in response.

Kareem Choudhry, Microsoft’s head of cloud gaming, added that the company was actively working on securing a “suitable Azure SKU” to power Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC. Xbox Cloud Gaming’s current console and mobile functionality is powered by specialized Xbox Series X chips.

Given that it’s been over two years since these emails were sent, it remains to be seen when we might actually see Xbox Cloud Gaming on PC. Citing sources, The Verge reports that Microsoft has slowed down work on Xbox Cloud Gaming over the past year.

On the flip side, cloud gaming is at the heart of the company’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and it’s even signed an unorthodox deal to sell the Call of Duty maker’s game streaming rights to Ubisoft should the deal go through.

In the meantime, Xbox has been working with other companies to bring its PC titles to their services, like Nvidia GeForce Now.

Via: The Verge