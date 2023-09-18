Rogers, Bell end $10/mo discount on their $105 Canada/U.S./Mexico plans

Rogers and Bell have ended discounts on their most expensive plans.

Back in August, Rogers added a $10/mo discount for 24 months to its ‘5G Infinite Premium’ plan, bringing it from $105/mo to $95/mo.

Bell followed suit about a week later for its ‘Ultimate 155’ plan, dropping it from $105/mo to $95/mo. It’s worth noting that Bell also applied other discounts to the plan, most recently dropping it as much as $30/mo.

Those discounts are over now, with both carriers offering the regular $105/mo price on these plans.

Rogers’ 5G Infinite Premium plan includes 150GB (up from the regular 100GB) of data at up to 1Gbps speeds. Beyond the 150GB cap, customers have access to unlimited data at reduced speeds of up to 512Kbps.

The plan also includes calling, texting, and data within Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

Bell’s Ultimate 155 plan is similar, offering 155GB of data at Bell’s “fastest available 5G+ speeds” followed by unlimited data at a reduced speed of up to 512Kbps.

The plan also includes calling, texting, and data in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.

You can check out the Rogers plan here and the Bell plan here.