Pixel 4a and newer devices are now getting their September patch. The list of devices also include the Pixel Tablet and Pixel Fold.

The patch is pretty late this month, but it’s possible it has to do with Android 14 being right around the corner, as we expect it to come out very shortly.

The patch comes with 22 security issues in the range of critical to moderate vulnerability fixes.

The patch will hit your device via an over-the-air update.