Surface head Panos Panay leaves Microsoft for Amazon

Microsoft’s head of Windows and Surface, Panos Panay, is leaving the company for Amazon just days before the former company’s September 21st event.

In a tweet, Panay said he “decided to turn the page and write the next chapter.”

After 19 incredible years at Microsoft, I’ve decided to turn the page and write the next chapter. I’m forever grateful for my time at Microsoft and the amazing people I had the honor to make products with. — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) September 18, 2023

Microsoft’s vice president of experience and devices, Rajesh Jha, told employees the news via an email on September 18th. In the email, Jha wrote that Panay decided to leave Microsoft “after nearly 20 years.”

Jha went on to note that Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s head of consumer market, will take over the “responsibility of leading the Windows and Surface businesses with our OEM and Retail partners.”

The Verge has published the letter in full for those interested in reading it.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Amazon is hiring Panay to run its Alexa and Echo smart speaker division.

The move comes at a busy time for both companies. Later this week, Microsoft is holding a special event where the company is expected to unveil new Surface devices. Amazon is also holding an event this week where it will unveil new devices.

Source: The Verge, Bloomberg