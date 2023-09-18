iPhone 15’s USB-C port lets you charge your Apple Watch and AirPods

After months of rumours and speculation, Apple’s iPhone 15 series has finally made the switch from Lightning to USB-C.

The move brings several benefits to iPhone users, such as compatibility with more accessories, faster data transfer speeds for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the ability to use just one cable to charge your iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods and more.

Not only that, but you’re also able to use your iPhone to charge other devices that support USB Power Delivery, such as your Apple Watch and AirPods, at up to 4.5 watts. This can be useful in emergency situations where you need the Apple Watch or AirPods, but don’t have access to a power outlet.

To charge another device with your iPhone 15, you need a compatible Type-C cable, like the one you get in the box with the iPhone 15. To charge a device that has a USB-C connector, simply connect it to your iPhone 15 with a USB-C cable. Your iPhone will automatically detect the device and start charging it. You can see the battery status of both devices on the screen of your iPhone.

To charge a device that has a Lightning connector, such as older AirPods, you’ll need an Apple USB-C to Lightning cable.

It’s worth noting that charging other devices will drain the battery of your iPhone 15 faster than normal. Additionally, charging other devices might generate extra heat on your iPhone, which might affect longevity. However, in emergency situations, the functionality is surely a welcome addition.

Also worth noting that other devices, like Samsung’s S23 series, S22 series, S21 series, Fold and Flip devices, alongside Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 line, offer reverse wireless charging, which has now become a fairly common feature on high-end devices. Apple’s iPhone 15 line can now wirelessly charge other devices.

Source: Apple