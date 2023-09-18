iPhone 15 Pro 128GB variant can record 4K ProRes directly to external storage

The base version of the iPhone 15 Pro features 128GB of storage, three cameras and is limited to ProRes video at 1080p quality at 30 frames per second. However, according to Apple, if you connect your device recording to a connected external storage drive, this changes.

If you get the iPhone 15 Pro with 256GB of storage or higher, this all changes, and ProRes video recording is supported in up to 4K quality at 60fps for both internal and external storage.

This change isn’t very different than the iPhone 15 Pro’s predecessors. The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro, with 128GB of storage, also had the same limitation. However, the iPhone 15 Pro can record to external storage; this is different than iPhone handsets of past years, so this change is pretty good.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max doesn’t offer a 128GB storage variant, so it doesn’t have the same limitation.

ProRes video files can get very loud, so it makes sense that Apple limited the smaller gigabyte variant. However, it’s nice that Apple has given the 128GB iPhone 15 Pro users the opportunity to record to external storage options.

The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max launch on September 22nd in Canada; to learn more about availability, check out our articles here.

Source: MacRumors