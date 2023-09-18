iPhone 15 models support 27W fast charging, not 35W as rumoured

A report from the summer of this year suggested that at least some of Apple’s new iPhone 15 series models would feature 35W fast charging.

The rumours pointed to the fact that a switch to USB-C could mean faster charging speeds for the new devices. However, according to the Japanese blog Mac Otakara, via MacRumors, it appears as though the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models support peak charging speeds of up to 27W with a compatible USB-C power adapter.

This is equal to the iPhone 14 line’s charging speed.

Apple does not specify the exact charging speeds of its iPhones on its website, but it does state that all four iPhone 15 models can reach 50 percent battery life in around 30 minutes with a 20W or higher power adapter. This is the same claim that Apple made for the iPhone 14 models last year.

Although the addition of USB-C doesn’t come with faster charging speeds as we had expected, it does bring faster data transfer speeds to the Pro iPhone 15 models. For reference, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature USB 2.0 USB-C ports that offer data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max include USB 3.0 USB-C ports, allowing for data transfer up to 10Gbps. Read more about it here.

The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models are available to pre-order now and will be available starting Friday, September 22nd.

Source: Mac Otakara, via MacRumors