Pre-order insight shows customers picking iPhone 15 Pro Max over 15 Pro

Apple revealed its iPhone 15 lineup on Tuesday, September 12th, and pre-orders for the devices went live a few days later. Since then, Apple has reportedly seen “robust” demand for the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max.

According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s pre-order demand has outperformed the pre-order demand for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Inversely, the iPhone 15 Pro has seen weaker demand, when compared to the iPhone 14 Pro.

iPhone 15首週末預購觀察 / Thoughts on the iPhone 15 first weekend pre-orderhttps://t.co/nGheytLnYv — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 17, 2023

Kuo says that one of the main reasons for lower iPhone 15 Pro demand is because more customers are opting for the larger Pro Max model this year. Pre-order demand for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is similar to last year.

Due to the increased top-of-the-line iPhone 15 Pro Max demand, in addition to the iPhone 15 Pro Max entering mass production later than other iPhone 15 series devices, the device’s delivery estimates on Apple’s website have been pushed to November.

iPhone 15: October 4th to October 11th

iPhone 15 Plus: October 4th to October 11th

iPhone 15 Pro: October 11th to October 17th

iPhone 15 Pro Max: November 7th to November 15th for the Natural Titanium and White Titanium colourways, and October 17th to October 24th for the Blue Titanium and Black Titanium colourways.

Further, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is also the only model in the iPhone 15 series that features an upgraded Telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, compared to up to 3x on the iPhone 15 Pro, alongside the biggest battery of the bunch, which also might explain robust demand for the device.

All four iPhone 15 series devices are currently available to pre-order, and will be available starting Friday, September 22nd.

Follow the links to learn more about the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo