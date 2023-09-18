Amazon announces Amazon Prime Big Deal Days for October 10-11

Amazon’s second Prime Day event of the year has officially been scheduled for October 10-11, under the name of “Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.” The shopping deals go live starting at 3:00am EST.

This marks the third annual October Prime event, promising huge deals across on tablets, laptops, chargers, phones, smartwatches, cases, and basically everything in this world that Amazon and its sellers offer.

This Prime Day traditionally serves as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season, so it’s time to mark your calendars and begin crafting your shopping lists. Get ready for a shopping extravaganza that’s bound to make your October even more exciting.

“We’re giving our Prime members yet another way to save, with deals on some of the most wanted gifts of the season,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “Members can shop deals across categories like fashion, home, and toys that include some of our most popular items during Prime Big Deal Days.”

Amazon also noted that Prime Members can access massive discounts on Amazon devices, including 55% off select Echo devices, up to 31% off select kids devices, and up to 50% off Fire TV devices.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $9.99 per month or $99 per year.