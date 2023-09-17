iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro Hands-on from Apple Park [Tech Effect Ep. 8]

This week on the Tech Effect, the team hits the road to check out Apple’s big iPhone 15 reveal event at the tech giant’s campus in Cupertino, California.

MobileSyrup’s Patrick O’Rourke unpacks the updated smartphone line’s new features, including a new Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone Pro Max and camera upgrades like 2x zoom through sensor cropping on the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus.

This is a marginal update year for Apple, but depending on how you use your iPhone, there’s quite a bit to be excited about.

If you like this episode, check out more Tech Effect content here.