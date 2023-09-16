Your iPhone 14 series case won’t fit the new iPhone 15 series

Apple’s Wonderlust-revealed iPhone 15 series is available to pre-order now.

If you already own an iPhone 14 series device and are upgrading to its exact iPhone 15 counterpart, you’ll be disappointed to know that you can’t use your old iPhone 14 cases for your new iPhone 15.

9to5Mac shared the official dimensions of the iPhone 15 series and compared them to their exact iPhone 14 counterparts.

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 14 dimensions: 147 x 72 x 7.8 mm

iPhone 14 Plus dimensions: 161 x 78 x 7.8 mm

iPhone 14 Pro dimensions: 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85 mm

iPhone 14 Pro Max dimensions: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85 mm

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 15 dimensions: 147.6 x 71.6 x 7.8 mm

iPhone 15 Plus dimensions: 160.9 x 77.8 x 7.8 mm

iPhone 15 Pro dimensions: 146.6 x 70.6 x 8.25 mm

iPhone 15 Pro Max dimensions: 159.9 x 76.7 x 8.25 mm

Even though the dimension differences look minor, they are enough to warrant an iPhone 14 series case useless for the iPhone 15 series. For reference, the bezels on the iPhone 15 series are slightly muted when compared to its predecessor, while the iPhone 15 series’ edges are more contoured.

Spigen already has covers for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max available on Amazon. Toronto-based Dbrand has also introduced clear cases for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max that it says will never turn Yellow.

You can find more options directly on Apple’s website.

