Telecom news roundup: Virgin Plus, Telus, remove 5G plans from respective websites [Sept. 9-15]

Anyone shopping for 5G plans this week might have noticed a reduction in options. Both Telus and Bell’s flanker brand Virgin Plus removed at least one option from their respective websites.

More details, plus a roundup of some of the most important telecom news from this week, are outlined below.

Ottawa has ruled that all TTC subway riders must have cellular connectivity by October 3rd, regardless of their provider.

Rogers is offering 48-month device financing through its credit card.

Telus and Cogeco are among the Canadian telecom companies responding to the devastating earthquake in Morocco.

Bell has added Mexico to its Canada-U.S. plan options.

Bell flanker Virgin Plus replaced two of its 5G plans with a singular $55/50GB option earlier this week.

Telus also followed this theme by removing the $85/80GB 5G+ plan option from its website.

Canadian carriers have released pre-order and pricing details for Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup.

EH!tel Networks and Execulink Telecom have completed two SWIFT-sponsored projects to bring high-speed internet access to 665 homes and businesses in Middlesex County, Ontario.

Freedom’s back-to-school sale did little to attract Ontario customers, Rogers’ CEO, Tony Staffieri, said.