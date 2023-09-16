Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [Sept. 11-17]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Amazon Prime Video

A Million Miles Away [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 15th, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 2 minutes

This film is based on the true story of José Hernández, a farm worker who pursued his dreams of becoming an engineer and an astronaut.

A Million Miles Away was directed by Alejandra Márquez Abella (The Good Girls) and stars Michael Peña (Narcos: Mexico), Rosa Salazar (Undone) and Julio Cesar Cedillo (Sicario).

Stream A Million Miles Away here.

Apple TV+

The Morning Show (Season 3)

Apple TV+ Canada release date: September 13th, 2023 (first two episodes, new episodes every Wednesday)

Genre: Drama

Runtime: Eight episodes (around one hour each)

The Morning Show hosts must deal with a data breach and the ramifications of the January 6th insurrection.

The Morning Show was created by Jay Carson (House of Cards) and stars Jennifer Aniston (Friends), Reese Witherspoon (Walk the Line), Billy Crudup (Hello Tomorrow!), Mark Duplass (The Mindy Project) and Jon Hamm (Mad Men).

Stream The Morning Show here.

Crave

Brother

Theatrical release date: March 17th, 2023

Crave release date: September 15th, 2023

Genre: Drama

Runtime: 2 hours

Two Black Canadian brothers grow up in Scarborough, Ontario in the ’90s.

Based on David Chariandy’s novel of the same name, Brother was written and directed by Clement Virgo (The Book of Negroes) and stars Aaron Pierre (Krypton), Toronto’s Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us), Marsha Stephanie Blake (When They See Us) and Mississauga, Ontario’s Kiana Madeira (Fear Street trilogy).

It’s worth noting that the film was also shot in Toronto.

Stream Brother here.

Tár

Theatrical release date: October 28th, 2022

Crave release date: September 15th, 2023

Genre: Psychological drama

Runtime: 2 hours, 38 minutes

A world-renowned conductor has a fall from grace when accusations of misconduct are surfaced.

Tár was written and directed by Todd Field (Little Children) and stars Cate Blanchett (Carol), Nina Hoss (Homeland), Noémie Marlant (Portrait of a Lady on Fire), and Sophie Kauer (debut role).

Stream Tár here.

Disney+

Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [Disney+ Original]

Experience the making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 🎶 Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now streaming only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/TXzWiP5nRi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) September 13, 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: September 13th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 57 minutes

Join writer-director James Gunn, stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and more as they go behind the scenes of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Stream Assembled: The Making of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 here.

Theater Camp

Theatrical release date: July 14th, 2023

Disney+ Canada release date: September 14th, 2023

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Two best friends lead efforts to maintain a rundown theater camp with the beloved founder’s tech bro son.

Theater Camp is the feature directorial debut of Molly Gordon (Booksmart) and Nick Lieberman (“Ben Platt: Grow as We Go”) and stars Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Gordon, Noah Galvin (The Good Doctor), YouTuber Jimmy Tatro, Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and Ayo Edibiri (The Bear).

Stream Theater Camp here.

Netflix

Love at First Sight [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: September 15th, 2023

Genre: Romantic comedy

Runtime: 1 hour, 31 minutes

Two strangers hit it off on a flight to London but are separated soon after, leading them to try to reunite.

Based on Jennifer E. Smith’s novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, Love at First Sight was directed by Vanessa Caswill (Gold Digger) and stars Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus), Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody), Jameela Jamil (The Good Place) and Rob Delaney (Catastrophe).

Stream Love at First Sight here.

Wrestlers [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: September 13th, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Seven episodes (48 to 59 minutes each)

This documentary follows the new owners and rising stars of the storied professional Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) wrestling organization.

Stream Wrestlers here.

