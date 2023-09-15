fbpx
Syrup Community

Our experiences at the fall iPhone 15 and Apple Watch reveal event [SyrupCast 281]

USB-C finally comes to the iPhone

MobileSyrup
Sep 15, 20234:00 PM EDT 0 comments

At this year’s fall hardware event, the SyrupCast team had the opportunity to record its annual iPhone event recap video in a fancy studio at Apple Park.

This week’s episode features Patrick O’Rourke, Brad Bennett and Alain McKenna, a Montreal-based technology journalist who has covered the industry for decades and currently writes for LeDevoir.

The pod squad talks about their overall impressions of the keynote, the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro/Max, the Apple Watch Series 9, the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and the surprise standout from the event ‘Double Tap’ 🍏.

You can listen to or watch SyrupArcade Cast (it’s also on YouTube) or find the podcast on your favourite streaming platform.

 

Subscribe on Spotify

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Direct download link

Comments