Apple’s iPhone 15 series features regular USB-C ports

MobileSyrup can confirm that Apple’s iPhone 15 line features standard USB-C ports that aren’t restricted to only work with specific cables or accessories, similar to the tech giant’s iPads and Macs.

This means Apple’s ‘Made for iPhone’ (MFi) program is now a thing of the past as far as its new USB-C-equipped iPhone 15 line is concerned. Some rumours indicated Apple planned to launch a similar paid certification system related to its new USB iPhones alongside restrictions like limited data transfer or charging speeds.

However, I wouldn’t be surprised if Apple eventually launches an iPhone 15 accessory certification system at some point. That said, because it doesn’t have end-to-end control over the port as it did with its Lightning port, third-party accessory makers won’t be restricted from releasing compatible products.

While the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus feature USB 2.0 USB-C ports that offer data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max include USB 3.0 USB-C ports, allowing for data transfer up to 10Gbps.

So what does this mean? The USB-C accessory ecosystem for Apple’s iPhone 15 series will be very open and maybe a little wild. I’m also looking forward to plugging every USB-C accessory I own into my iPhone 15 review devices, just to see what happens.

