Amazon Fire Tablets are up to 27 percent off

A new deal has arrived that sees Amazon discount its complete family of Fire Tablets. This is a great offer if you’re looking for a new tablet as we head into the fall and winter hibernation months.
Check out the deals below:
- Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet, 10.1-inch, 1080p Full HD for $189 (save 27%)
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, 7-inch display for $109 (save 21%)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, 8-inch HD display for $154 (save 18%)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch HD Display for $89 (save 25%)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet, 8-inch HD Display for $119 (save 20%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that help fund the journalism provided free on our website.