fbpx
Gaming

Here’s everything shown during the September 2023 Nintendo Direct

Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door is getting a remaster

Bradly Shankar
Sep 14, 202310:43 AM EDT 0 comments
Paper Mario Thousand Year Door

Nintendo held its traditional fall Nintendo Direct stream on September 14th, offering a deep dive into games coming to the Nintendo Switch this year and beyond.

Dozens of games were shown off during the 40-minute presentation, so if you missed anything, we’ve got you covered. Read on for a breakdown of everything that was shown off:

  • Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass Wave 2 — Side Order — spring 2024
  • Mario vs. Donkey Kong — February 16th, 2024
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown — January 18th, 2024
  • Horizon Chase 2 — September 14th
  • Super Crazy Rhythm Castle — November 14th
  • Spy Onya: Operation Memories — TBA 2024
  • Super Mario RPG — November 17th, 2023
  • Another Code: Recollection — January 19th, 2024
  • Princess Peach Showtime! — March 22nd, 2024
  • SaGa Emerald Beyond — TBA 2024
  • Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered — February 14th, 2024
  • Detective Pikachu Returns — October 6th, 2023
  • Trombone Champ — September 14th, 2023
  • Battle Crush — spring 2023, closed beta October 2023
  • Wartales — September 14th, 2023
  • Contra: Operation Galuga — early 2024
  • Unicorn Overlord — March 8th, 2024
  • Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD — summer 2024
  • Nintendo Museum in Kyoto, Japan — set to finish construction in March 2024, opening date to come
  • Zelda and Ganondorf Tears of the Kingdom amiibo — November 3rd
  • Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Noa and Mio amiibo — January 19th, 2024
  • Sora Super Smash Bros. Ultimate amiibo — TBA 2024
  • F-Zero 99 (battle royale version of OG F-Zero) — September 14th, 2023, exclusively for Nintendo Switch Online members
  • Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story — TBA 2024
  • Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story — November 1st, 2023
  • WarioWare: Move It! — November 3rd, 2023
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes — April 23rd, 2024
  • Eastward: Octopia DLC — holiday 2023
  • Wargroove 2 — October 5th, 2023
  • Dave the Diver — October 26th, 2023 (free demo September 14th)
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 — holiday 2023
  • Among Us free new map — October 2023
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door remaster — TBA 2024

The full Nintendo Direct can be watched on demand here.

Image credit: Nintendo

Comments