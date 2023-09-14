Lyft’s Women+ Connect feature aims to match women, nonbinary drivers and riders

Lyft has released a new feature that matches women and nonbinary drivers and riders together.

The ridesharing company says the feature, called Women+ Connect, is “highly requested.”

Drivers can activate the option on Lyft’s app. The company calls this a ” preference feature,” as drivers with the feature turned on can match with men if no women or nonbinary riders are in the vicinity.

Riders will see a popup that says “Count me in” when the feature becomes available in their city. Doing so will increase their chances of matching with women and nonbinary drivers.

Unfortunately, the feature is not coming to Canada at this time. Lyft is only rolling it out to the U.S. cities of Chicago, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose.

Source: Lyft