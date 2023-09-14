Law enforcement probing cybersecurity incident involving The Weather Network

Police are investigating a cybersecurity incident that impacted The Weather Network’s website and mobile app.

The network’s parent company, Pelmorex Corp., first confirmed the incident on September 12th. In a post on social media, the company said the “incident [is] connected to a third-party software provider” after initially stating it was a “system outage.”

The cyber attack has also impacted the weather systems for Méteomédia, the French-language version of The Weather Network.

“Cyber security experts have been engaged and the investigation is ongoing,” the statement reads. “Relevant authorities have been notified about the incident.”

Thank you to our loyal customers for your continued patience while our teams work to fully restore our services. We know many of you rely on our app, website and news channel to provide you with the latest weather information and we apologize for any inconveniences. Services are… pic.twitter.com/AMRPOPFV9R — Pelmorex Corp (@PelmorexCorp) September 13, 2023

The company noted it is working to restore services “as soon as possible.” It’s unclear if the incident compromised any personal user information.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source:@PelmorexCorp/X