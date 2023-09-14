fbpx
Law enforcement probing cybersecurity incident involving The Weather Network

Pelmorex Corp., the network's parent company, said the incident involves 'a third-party software provider'

Nida Zafar
Sep 14, 202312:38 PM EDT 0 comments

Police are investigating a cybersecurity incident that impacted The Weather Network’s website and mobile app.

The network’s parent company, Pelmorex Corp., first confirmed the incident on September 12th. In a post on social media, the company said the “incident [is] connected to a third-party software provider” after initially stating it was a “system outage.”

The cyber attack has also impacted the weather systems for Méteomédia, the French-language version of The Weather Network.

“Cyber security experts have been engaged and the investigation is ongoing,” the statement reads. “Relevant authorities have been notified about the incident.”

The company noted it is working to restore services “as soon as possible.” It’s unclear if the incident compromised any personal user information.

Image credit: Shutterstock 

Source:@PelmorexCorp/X

