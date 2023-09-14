iPhone 15 Pro/Pro Max Action Button to get Translate app functionality this year

After months of speculation, we finally know that Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro line has replaced the mute switch with an Apple Watch Ultra-like Action Button.

The button can be customized to launch various apps and features with a long press. It is located on the left, exactly where the mute slider was once placed.

By default, the action button will mute and unmute your device, but other features that it can control include Focus modes, Camera, Flashlight, Voice Memos, Magnifier, Shortcuts, and Accessibility.

Further, as shared by MacRumors, the Action Button will soon be able to initiate translation via the built-in ‘Translate’ app. According to the fine print on Apple’s website, the feature will be available sometime later this year.

Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will be available for pre-order starting Friday, September 15th, and start shipping on Friday, September 22nd. Read more about the new devices below:

Via: MacRumours