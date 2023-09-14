Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is coming to PS5 in February 2024

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 on February 29th, 2024.

Square Enix confirmed the release date in a new trailer shown during the September 14th PlayStation State of Play presentation.

In the new footage, we see more of the open area exploration, including on Chocobo and via buggy. We get a look at new party member Cait Sith’s gameplay, as well as a tease of Vincent, the mysterious gunslinger who was optional in the original game. The Gold Saucer, a giant amusement park in the original game containing a slew of mini-games, also makes an appearance, teasing returning Chocobo racing and motorcycle combat modes. Zack’s mysterious role is also teased.

The second installment in the Final Fantasy VII Remake trilogy follows Cloud and friends as they leave Midgar to save the planet from Sephiroth. Along the way, they’ll have to face off against the villainous Shinra Electric Power Company.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth was first unveiled in June 2022 with a vague ‘next winter’ window. At Summer Game Fest this past June, Square Enix dropped a new trailer confirming an early 2024 release, as well as confirmation that the game would be split onto two PS5 discs.

Part of what makes this trilogy distinct from most modern remakes is the fact that Square Enix is promising major deviations from the source material, as teased at the end of FF VII Remake. To that point, marketing has even referred to Rebirth as the next chapter in the “unknown journey.” While Square has said the story will still largely remain faithful, fans can expect some radical changes along the way.

Image credit: Square Enix