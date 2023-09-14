Epic Games Store offering up to 75 percent off in ‘September Savings’ sale

Epic Games is running a September Savings sale to offer discounts of up to 75 percent on a variety of games.

Some of the highlights include:

It’s worth noting that the Dead Space remake hails from Montreal’s EA Motive, while Disney Dreamlight Valley was made at Gameloft Montreal.

The full list of September Savings deals can be found here. The deals run from September 14th to 18th.

