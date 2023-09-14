Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 comes with full support for Mac

The smash hit role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3’s next major patch is coming September 21st and will feature full Mac support.

Currently, BG3 is already available on Mac in early access, but that doesn’t include all the content that’s available on PC and PS5.

Thank you from the fiery infernal engine we keep in place of our heart. ❤️‍🔥 We couldn't have asked for a better response to Baldur's Gate 3. Patch 3 is coming September 21 with full support for BG3 on Mac. Gather your party: https://t.co/t4tqKMspNm pic.twitter.com/jyUUpxCKc4 — Larian Studios (@larianstudios) September 13, 2023

If you already have a campaign on PC or PS5, BG3 supports cross-saves to have your character across the three different platforms. Currently, there’s no other information about what’s included in Patch 3, but it might come with technology to help improve the performance in Act 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 came out on PS5 on September 6th, and since then I’ve been having a crazy amount of fun playing a variety of characters and unearthing new and weird things each day I play.

Source: The Verge, Larian Studios