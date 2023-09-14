fbpx
Baldur’s Gate 3 Patch 3 comes with full support for Mac

BG3 is currently in early access on Mac

Dean Daley
Sep 14, 20239:06 PM EDT 0 comments

The smash hit role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3’s next major patch is coming September 21st and will feature full Mac support.

Currently, BG3 is already available on Mac in early access, but that doesn’t include all the content that’s available on PC and PS5.

If you already have a campaign on PC or PS5, BG3 supports cross-saves to have your character across the three different platforms. Currently, there’s no other information about what’s included in Patch 3, but it might come with technology to help improve the performance in Act 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 came out on PS5 on September 6th, and since then I’ve been having a crazy amount of fun playing a variety of characters and unearthing new and weird things each day I play.

Source: The Verge, Larian Studios 

