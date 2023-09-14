Apple’s Roadside Assistance via satellite not coming to Canada

Apple’s new Roadside Assistance via satellite feature is not available in Canada.

The feature allows iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15, and iPhone 15 Pro users to text for roadside assistance through AAA without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage. According to Apple’s website, the feature is only available in the U.S.

Canadians can possibly use the feature if they are travelling through the U.S. To call for assistance, start a new conversation in Messages and type “Roadside” in the address field to see the option for Roadside Assistance via satellite.

Apple’s other satellite assistance feature, Emergency SOS, remains available in Canada. The feature was introduced last year and allows iPhone 14 and 14 Pro users to contact emergency services without a cellular network.

Both of the satellite features require users to be in clear view of the sky.

The tech giant introduced the feature at its Wonderlust event on Tuesday. All of MobileSyrup’s coverage from the event is available here.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple