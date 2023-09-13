Pixel 8’s Tensor G3 could feature packaging method to prevent overheating

Google Pixel smartphones are among some of my favourites, especially considering its latest, the Pixel Fold, but many often complain about its Tensor chips.

However, the Tensor G3’s chipset should hopefully be more widely accepted as its new packaging method should prevent overheating.

A new report from 9to5Google suggests that the Tensor G3 chip, which will debut in the Pixel 8 series, could be the first to use Samsung Foundry’s FO-WLP (Fan-out Wafer-level packaging) method. This was leaked by the reliable leaker Revegnus, who says the new technology will reduce heat generation and increase power efficiency.

The Tensor G3 is the first among Samsung Foundry's smartphone chips to incorporate FO-WLP packaging, which is expected to reduce heat generation and increase power efficiency for the Tensor G3. — Revegnus (@Tech_Reve) September 11, 2023

Hopefully, this might solve the Google chipset’s overheating problems and perhaps fix some battery issues.

Personally, I haven’t noted too many overheating problems with the Pixel 7, but anything to make the handset even better is good.

The Pixel 8 and 8 Pro will launch on October 4th, and you can check them out already here.

Source: Revegnus, 9to5Google