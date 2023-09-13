iPhone 15 line to keep physical SIM tray in Canada

Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup will still include a physical SIM card tray in Canada.

However, iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max devices sold in the U.S. won’t, as Apple continues to hold up a trend it introduced last year.

Apple announced it would remove the slot from its iPhone 14 lineup for devices sold in the U.S. The change didn’t apply to Canada.

After ongoing speculation surrounding the future of the SIM tray, the revelation of Apple’s iPhone 15 lineup at the Wonderlust event revealed the practice in Canada has yet to change.

This might have to do with eSIM support. According to Apple’s website, Bell, Rogers, Telus (along with their sub-brands), Freedom and Eastlink offer eSIM services in Canada, allowing for Dual SIM support. The list isn’t exhaustive and doesn’t include several regional players like SaskTel and Vidéotron.

The lack of carrier support for an eSIM makes the need for a SIM tray vital if Apple wants to sell its new line of iPhones across the country.

The SIM card tray is also available in the new iPhones sold everywhere else in the world, MacRumors notes, including the U.K., France, Spain, Australia, Turkey and Japan. Dual SIM compatibility also exists in several countries.

Image credit: Apple

Via: MacRumors