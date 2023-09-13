Apple’s iPhone 15 is a notable step over the iPhone 14

What’s most interesting about Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is that this year, Apple’s base-level iPhone feels like more of an update than its ‘Pro’ models and blurs the line between the two tiers of devices.
From the ‘Dynamic Island’ to new camera upgrades like 2x zoom through sensor cropping and a subtly refreshed design with curved edges, there’s a lot to like about Apple’s entry-level smartphone this year.
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Plus
Display
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2278 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
Processor
A16 Bionic chip
A16 Bionic chip
RAM
N/A
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Storage
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80mm
Dimensions (in.)
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm
203g
Weight
172g
N/A
Rear Facing Camera
48-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)
48-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)
Front Facing Camera
12-megapixel (f/1.9)
12-megapixel (f/1.9)
OS
iOS 17
iOS 17
Battery
N/A
N/A
Network Connectivity
LTE/ 5G
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM, eSIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
September 23, 2023
September 23, 2023
Misc
Colours: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
Colours: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
Display
iPhone 15
6.1-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2532 x 1170 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
iPhone 15 Plus
6.7-inch, Super Retina XDR, OLED True Tone display, 2278 x 1284 pixels, HDR 10, Dolby Vision
Processor
iPhone 15
A16 Bionic chip
iPhone 15 Plus
A16 Bionic chip
RAM
iPhone 15
N/A
iPhone 15 Plus
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Storage
iPhone 15
128GB, 256GB, 512GB
iPhone 15 Plus
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.80mm
Dimensions (in.)
iPhone 15
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.65mm
iPhone 15 Plus
203g
Weight
iPhone 15
172g
iPhone 15 Plus
N/A
Rear Facing Camera
iPhone 15
48-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)
iPhone 15 Plus
48-megapixel (f/1.6, OIS, wide) + 12-megapixel (f/2.4, OIS, ultra-wide)
Front Facing Camera
iPhone 15
12-megapixel (f/1.9)
iPhone 15 Plus
12-megapixel (f/1.9)
OS
iPhone 15
iOS 17
iPhone 15 Plus
iOS 17
Battery
iPhone 15
N/A
iPhone 15 Plus
N/A
Network Connectivity
iPhone 15
LTE/ 5G
iPhone 15 Plus
LTE/ 5G
Sensors
iPhone 15
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
iPhone 15 Plus
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
SIM Type
iPhone 15
Nano SIM, eSIM
iPhone 15 Plus
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
iPhone 15
September 23, 2023
iPhone 15 Plus
September 23, 2023
Misc
iPhone 15
Colours: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
iPhone 15 Plus
Colours: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, Black
The Dynamic Island expands
The unique but under-utilized Dynamic Island introduced last year with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max has made its way to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. I still think the screen cut-out has a lot of potential, and I’m hoping that now that it has a wider audience, more third-party developers will take advantage of it.
Next up, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus now features curved edges, similar to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The design isn’t quite as curved as pre-iPhone 11 devices, and its squared-off edges are only slightly chamfered. It’s a subtle design change that makes the smartphone more comfortable to hold in your hand, giving it a unique look compared to other recent iPhones.
I’m also a fan of this year’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus colours, including ‘Pink,’ ‘Yellow,’ ‘Green,’ ‘Blue’ and ‘Black.’ They have a unique pastel hue that really shifts under certain lighting. It’s almost washed out sometimes, but it can also look intense from some angles, especially Apple’s new take on Yellow (the new Yellow hue reminds me of the Yellow 24-inch iMac).
Along with the new colours, there’s a textured matte finish on the rear of Apple’s entry-level iPhone 15 models, making the back feel very similar to the Pro iPhones from the last few years. Unfortunately, it’s a fingerprint magnet, unlike the higher-end iPhone, especially in darker colours like Blue and Black. Still, I prefer it to the glossy back the standard iPhone has featured for the past few years because it feels more premium.
Camera upgrades
The other notable upgrade this year comes in the camera. First up, the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus feature a new 48-megapixel main camera that’s very similar to the iPhone 14 Pro’s primary shooter, only with a slightly smaller sensor size. I expect the photo quality to be nearly identical to last year’s Pro iPhone, but I’ll need to spend more time testing it. The same shots I checked out in the hands-on area at Apple’s event were very impressive, though.
There’s also 2x zoom now thanks to the larger sensor, though it’s not optical. Instead, Apple crops the 48-megapixel down to 24-megapixels, allowing it to offer this feature without adding an additional lens to the iPhone 15. Sensor cropping doesn’t result in images that are quite as clear as real optical zoom, but it’s noticeably better than digital zoom and will likely be good enough for most users. I’ve always said that the ability to zoom is more useful than an ultra wide-angle lens, so it’s great to see 2x zoom come to the base-level iPhone models.
It’s not perfect
One thing I’m disappointed about is the lack of a higher refresh rate display, especially since even Google offers a 90Hz screen in its entry-level Pixel 7. While the iPhone 15’s display looks great, I notice the subtle blur when scrolling rapidly through apps on iOS. In the Android world, 90Hz feels like the bare minimum with display refresh rates, and it would be great to see Apple offer something similar with its base-level iPhone.
It’s also strange that despite switching to USB-C, Apple stuck with USB 2.0 transfer speeds at 480Mbps. Transfer speeds aren’t important to how I use my the iPhone (I’m not offloading big files and when I do, it’s wirelessly, but it’s still a misstep on the tech giant’s part not to modernize the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus’ port alongside its Pro models now that it’s adopted USB-C.
The lines are blurring
All of these upgrades combine to offer a smartphone package that blends the line between the Pro iPhones and Apple’s base offerings. Of course, there are still notable differences, including the fact that the iPhone 15/iPhone 15 Plus features USB 2.0 instead of USB 3.0 like the iPhone 15 Pro/iPhone 15 Pro Max, the lack of 5x zoom, and still using the last-gen A16 chip.
But I’d argue most of these features only matter to people that are really into their iPhone. The iPhone 15 snaps great photos (including even the post-production Portrait Mode Blue the Pro offers), is more than powerful enough for most people’s needs and feels very similar to the iPhone 15 Pro design-wise.
For the average iPhone user, this is more than enough to not feel the need to upgrade to the Pro.
The iPhone 15 starts at $1,129, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $1,279. The smartphone is available to pre-order on September 15th and starts shipping on September 22nd
Follow this link for my hands-on with the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. All of our Apple fall hardware event content can be found here.
Header image credit: Bradley Bennett