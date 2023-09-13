Apple brings ‘Get Ready’ iPhone pre-ordering feature to Canada

If you’re itching to get a new iPhone 15, Apple has made the process of financing a pre-order a little easier.

If you open the online Apple Store and navigate to the new iPhones, you’ll see a new button called ‘Get Ready.’ If you plan to finance the phone through Apple, you can follow this path to set up your pre-order. You’ll need to log in with your Apple ID and then add your email and phone number so Apple can contact you when pre-orders go live on September 15th.

On that screen, it will also show your monthly estimated cost and sales taxes you need to pay at the time of purchase. Now it also the time to mention that Apple no longer offers 7.98 percent financing, so you will have to pay a bit more for the phone if you choose to get it this way.

From there, you’ll be redirected to the Affirm website since it handles Apple’s payment plans in Canada. You’ll need to answer a few more questions, and then you can add in your credit card information so you’re ready and approved to buy the phone at the time the pre-orders launch.

If you don’t want to finance your phone, all you can do is pre-select options such as your colour, storage size and if you want Apple Care+.

iPhone 15 series pre-orders open on September 15th, and the phones go up for sale on September 22nd.