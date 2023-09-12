Wealthsimple offering four percent cash back on eligible transit fares

Wealthsimple is offering returns for customers who use the company’s Cash card on several public transit lines in Ontario.

Eligible customers can earn four percent cash back every time they tap their virtual or physical card on a PRESTO machine.

The following transit systems are included in the limited-time promotion: GO Transit, UP Express, Toronto Transit, Brampton Transit, Burlington Transit, Durham Region Transit, Hamilton Street Railway, MiWay in Mississauga, Oakville Transit, York Region Transit, and Ottawa’s Para Transpo.

The promotion applies to a single adult fare and replaces the usual one percent cashback customers would typically receive on everyday payments. New and existing Cash card customers whose accounts with the company are in “good standing” can access the offer.

The one percent continues to apply to other PRESTO transactions made on the card, including reloads, purchasing a new card, or buying an e-ticket, if eligible.

The promotion will end on December 31st, 2023.

More information is available on Wealthsimple’s website.

Image credit: Shutterstock