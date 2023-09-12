Spotify launches ‘daylist’ a playlist that updates throughout the day

Spotify is launching a new feature called ‘daylist,’ which is a new playlist that changes throughout the day.

Launching Tuesday, the ‘daylist’ will update multiple times daily to service a series of specific playlists made for you. Whether you’re having a slow and chill Thursday evening or a happy dance Friday morning, the daylist will update with new titles and tracks that evolve throughout the day.

Daylist is available if you search the term on the Spotify search bar or if you head to spotify.com/daylist.

You can also save daylist to Your Library for easy access during your day.

Daylist is free, but both premium and free users in Canada, U.S., U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Ireland have access.