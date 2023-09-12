iPhone 15 lineup gets a price hike in Canada

After months of speculation, Apple has now confirmed that the starting prices of its latest lineup of iPhones will be increased compared to last year’s offerings.

The 128GB iPhone 15 will cost $1,129, and the 128GB iPhone 15 Plus will cost $1,279. Last year’s base models started at $1,099 and $1,249 CAD, respectively.

As for the Pro models, the story is much the same. For 128 GB, the 15 Pro will set you back $1,449 CAD, while the 15 Pro Max will start at a whopping $1,749 CAD. Last year’s Pro models started at $1,399 CAD and $1,549 CAD, respectively.

According to Apple’s website, pre-orders for the new iPhones will be made available starting September 15.

Image credit: Apple