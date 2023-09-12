Apple’s Watch Series 9 is the company’s first carbon-neutral product

Apple is putting a large environmental focus on its Watch Series 9.

It’s the company’s first carbon-neutral product. The watch case will use 100 percent recycled aluminum and utilize recycled gold, tin, copper, and tungsten within the device.

The battery also features 100 percent recycled cobalt in the battery, a first for Apple.

The device’s packaging will be 100 percent fibre-based. The watch’s smaller shape means packaging will be more compact and allow Apple to ship 25 percent more watches per trip.

Apple says it will also match 100 percent of the expected electricity use by investing in renewable energy projects.

Apple’s environmental work further applies to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Image credit: Apple