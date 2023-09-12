Apple’s Watch Series 9 is the company’s first carbon-neutral product

Apple is putting a large environmental focus on its Watch Series 9.

The device’s watch case features 100 percent recycled aluminum, Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy, and social initiatives, shared at the Wonderlust event on September 12th. Apple has used recycled gold, tin, copper, and tungsten within the device. The battery also features 100 percent recycled cobalt, a first for Apple.

“For Series 9, Apple will match 100 percent of your expected electricity use by investing in renewable energy projects around the world,” Jackson said.

The tech giant also redesigned one of its most popular bands, the Sport Loop, to use 82 percent recycled yarn.

Another area Apple cut emissions with the Watch Series 9 was through transportation. The smaller shape of the device lets Apple ship 25 percent more watches per trip. The company says it will make more of these trips through ocean freight, which emits 1/20th of emissions when compared to shipping by air. Packaging for the device has been redesigned to be 100 percent fibre-based.

All of these collective measures led Apple to reduce its carbon footprint by 78 percent for the watch, Jackson said.

“The small amount of emissions that remain are offset by high-quality credits from projects like forests and wetlands that actively remove carbon from the atmosphere,” Jackson continued. “This last step brings the net carbon footprint of Apple Watch Series 9 down to zero, making it our first ever carbon neutral product.”

But the Series 9 isn’t the only carbon-neutral option Apple has available. Through select case and band combinations, the same would apply to the Apple Watch SE. Customers can now also choose a carbon-neutral option for any Apple Watch, including the recently introduced Watch Ultra 2.

Apple has also replaced its new leather products with FineWoven, a material containing 68 percent post-consumer recycled material.

The environmental measures are part of Apple 2030, a move to make all of the company’s products, supply chain, and business carbon-neutral by 2030.

Image credit: Apple