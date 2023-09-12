Apple reported to unveil new ‘FineWoven’ watch bands at ‘Wonderlust’ event

At its ‘Wonderlust’ hardware event later today, Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, alongside an upgraded Apple Watch Ultra 2 and the Apple Watch Series 9.

With the watch, Apple is expected to unveil ‘FineWoven’ Apple Watch bands, which are reportedly lightweight, smooth, and eco-friendly watch bands made from artificial materials.

As shared by Apple product collector and leaker @KosutamiSan, via MacRumors, the watch bands would reportedly be made of recycled nylon and polyester, with a twill weave pattern.

The bands will reportedly be splash-resistant, but not completely waterproof. The bands are allegedly sourced from Japan and would be made by the same company that manufactures the current Apple Watch Ultra bands.

Kosutami also suggests that Apple tested six different colourways for the FineWoven Apple Watch bands, but it will only be showing off three at its event today.

The Cupertino-based company will also reportedly discontinue all of its silicone iPhone cases and replace them with more eco-friendly alternatives. Read more about it here.

Apple’s fall Wonderlust event is scheduled for today at 1pm ET. Find out how to watch it here.

Header image credit: @KosutamiSan

Source: @KosutamiSan, via MacRumors