fbpx
News

Apple cuts the cord on Mini-sized iPhone form factor

It's unfortunate news for compact handset lovers the world over

John Kanellakos
Sep 12, 20235:44 PM EDT 0 comments
iPhone 13 Mini

Following Apple’s announcement of the iPhone 15 series of smartphones at its ‘Wonderlust’ event, the company has discontinued its last Mini iPhone model, the iPhone 13 Mini.

The Mini-sized iPhone featured a 5.4-inch display, and the form factor was first introduced alongside the rest of the Phone 12 lineup in 2020. The device’s footprint landed it somewhere in between the iPhone 5 and iPhone 6, size-wise.

After two generations of Mini models and lower-than-expected sales, Apple shifted course last year and released an iPhone 14 Plus rather than an iPhone 14 Mini.

In a market dominated by larger-than-life smartphones, the loss of a compact premium model is an unfortunate one.

As it stands, Apple continues to sell the standard-sized iPhone 13 from $849 CAD, and the iPhone 14 from $999 CAD. The iPhone SE can be had for $579 CAD.

The iPhone 15 lineup will be available for pre-order beginning on September 15th.

All of our Apple fall hardware event content can be found here.

Comments