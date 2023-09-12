Apple introduces new 6TB and 12TB iCloud+ plans

At its ‘Wonderlust’ event, Apple announced that its iCloud+ service will be introducing two additional plans — 6TB and 12TB storage options.

These plans will be offered alongside the existing 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB options that are already available.

Pricing for these two plans has not yet been confirmed. For reference, the existing plans are priced at 50GB for $1.29 CAD/month, 200GB for $3.99 CAD/month, and 2TB for $12.99 CAD/month.

Image credit: Apple