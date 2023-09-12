Apple hypes gaming on A17 Pro, teases Assassin’s Creed Mirage on iPhone

At its ‘Wonderlust’ event, Apple announced its latest generation of iPhone system-on-a-chip (SoC) — the A17 Pro. The company has taken a bullish stance on the future of iOS gaming, promising to usher in a ‘new generation of mobile gaming’ with the new iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

Ubisoft’s The Division Resurgence and Assassin’s Creed Mirage, HoYoverse’s Honkai: Star Rail and Genshin Impact, Capcom’s Resident Evil Village and Resident Evil 4 were all teased for release or highlighted on the new Pro iPhones.

The Division Resurgence and Assassin’s Creed Mirage are slated for launch ‘in early 2024’, while the Resident Evil titles are expected to launch ‘later this year.’

The company boasts that the new chip includes hardware-accelerated ray tracing, allowing for the graphics technology to work four times faster than software-based ray tracing.

It’s too soon to tell whether Apple’s performance claims will live up to the hype and whether additional third-party AAA games will begin to make their way to the App Store.

