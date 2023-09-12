Apple creates new FineWoven material to use in accessories

Apple has developed a new textile to use in its watch bands, cases, and air tag holders.

Named “FineWoven,” it’s made of 68 percent post-consumer recycled content, which provides a lower footprint than leather.

The material is suede-like and will be available in the Magnetic Link and Modern Buckle bands. The textile replaces Apple’s use of leather, which it will no longer use in any of its new products.

Furthermore, the company has redesigned the Sport Loop band to now include 82 percent recycled yarn. All do the company’s new Watch Sport Loops are carbon neutral.

The environmental move also applies to Apple’s partnerships with Nike. Nike’s Sport Band has at least 32 percent recycled fluoroelastomer and the Sport Loop option with the space-dye pattern uses yarn from previous seasons.

All of our Apple fall hardware event content can be found here.

More to come…