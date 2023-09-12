Apple announces Watch Ultra 2 with 3000 nits of brightness

At Apple’s 2023 launch event, the company unveiled the Watch Ultra 2.

The Watch Ultra 2 will get all the new features as the Watch 9 with its S9 chip. This allows it to feature the double-tap gesture to turn off alarms, hang up phone calls and more. Further, it features ultrawideband so that you can easily find your smartphone and other ultrawideband products like the AirTag.

The S9 chip also allows for Siri completely on-device.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 specific features include a 3000 nits modular ultra display. It also has a new watch face showing altitude, depth, and each passing second. Further, night mode uses an ambient light sensor that automatically activates at night.

It also features advanced metrics while you're running. And with cycling, you can use Bluetooth accessories to measure cadence, speed and power.

Apple claims the Watch Ultra 2 features 36 hours on a single charge and up to 72 hours in low-power mode.

The case also includes 95 percent titanium recycled material, which makes it more eco-friendly.

Furthermore, the Watch Ultra 2 sports WatchOS 10 at launch.

The Watch Ultra 2 launches on September 22nd, costing $1,099. You can pre-order the device today.

